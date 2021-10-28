Councilman wants South Fayette Street to keep that name

A Beckley Common Councilman said Wednesday that he is not in favor of giving an honorary naming to South Fayette Street.
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher said Wednesday that he would prefer not to designate South Fayette Street with another name, which Beckley Human Rights Commission Chair Dr. Kristi Dumas proposed to Council earlier this month.
Dumas asked Council to consider "Martin Luther King Jr. Way," in honor of the slain civil rights leader.
"I would hate to lose the South Fayette Street name in the uptown area, from town to Five Corners," said Sopher, who is president of the Raleigh County Historical Society and owner of Best Fabric and Foam at 309 S. Fayette St. "South Fayette Street has a rich history. If I had to vote on it, I would have to say, 'Leave our beloved South Fayette Street name alone.'"
Sopher's father, grandfather and uncle had established Best Fabric and Foam on that street in 1942.
In 1996, Sopher took over the family operation in the same narrow, brick building that his family constructed. He has kept the business practices that had worked — even down to his dad’s receipt pad — and maintained the historic integrity of the brick storefront.
Much of South Fayette Street is a state highway, which means state lawmakers would have to approve the proposed change, Sopher observed.
In an honorary street naming, the street name does not officially change. Business owners and residents do not have to notify family, friends and creditors of the name change.
Instead, street signs with the new designation are added to the existing signs. The first name remains the official name of the street.
Sopher said he also has concerns that a "full-blown name change" will come after the honorary naming.
"I know the Human Rights Commission is only talking about an honorary name change, but it will escalate into a full-blown name change," said Sopher. "This becomes very complicated and expensive.
"It's a little different to name a street with no businesses or residents," he said. "Look back not too many years ago, when they changed Valley Drive to Robert C. Byrd Drive.
"There are so many people today who want it changed back to Valley Drive," he said, regarding the name change which occurred more than two decades ago.
Mayor Rob Rappold on Tuesday had proposed that the street be given an honorary name in memory of Dr. Daniel Stratton, a former Black slave and Christian minister who educated Beckleyans.
"Distinguished West Virginian" Madrith Chambers, a former councilwoman, supported Rappold's suggestion for a more local designation.
Dumas said she did not necessarily oppose honoring Stratton.
In response to Sopher's concerns, Rappold said Wednesday that any name change will be strictly honorary and that residents will not be required to notify the Postal Service or creditors and family of the change and will keep their address. He said the only street that he has renamed during his mayoral tenure is Fred Simms Terrace, as the home of the Heart of God pastor was the only residence on the street.
"In the case of Rev. Daniel Stratton, he was a slave and he rose, just out of sheer determination, to a place of respect and importance in the Black community," Rappold added. "Long before Stratton (High School) was even formed, he was teaching and educating Black people."
Stratton High School, the county's only all-Black high school, was named in his honor.
Stratton Elementary, which is on South Fayette Street, and Beckley-Stratton Middle schools are also named in honor of Stratton.