Beckley Common Council will vote next month on the transfer of 146 acres of property at Pinecrest Industrial Park from the non-profit Pinecrest Development Corporation to the City of Beckley.
The property value is appraised at $6.74 million, according to members of Beckley Common Council.
According to the terms of the agreement, Pinecrest Development will deed the property to the city, and the city will use municipal resources to extend infrastructure within the park and will market the property for business development and job creation, under covenants that Pinecrest had established.
Pinecrest did not have immediate availability of funding to build infrastructure, Pinecrest board members Bill Baker and Nancy Kissinger reported to Mayor Rob Rappold, members of Beckley Common Council and others during a council workshop meeting at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park on Thursday.
The acreage includes 133.45 acres on Pinecrest Drive and a 4.63-acre tract at Gray Flats.
Raleigh County Commission is currently building a new sheriff's office on a portion of the acreage.
Kissinger and Belcher said Thursday that the technology park must be used for business offices and technology offices, not for retail or hospitality businesses.
The city must also seek approval from Pinecrest Development Corporation, prior to permitting construction projects, and will create signage that has been approved by the Pinecrest board of directors.
"If we transfer the deed to the city, there is a stipulation in that deed which must be accepted," Kissinger said. "It is a business park. And it has to remain a business park. We have covenants for construction."
Existing leases in the Pinecrest Plaza South complex will be transferred to the city, and Pinecrest has requested that the city attempt to renew and extend contracts for current lessees, which are Rescare, Department of Veterans Affairs and West Virginia State University. The city will collect the annual $281,156 rent.
From the rental income collected, the city will pay $18,000 annually, or $1,500 monthly, to Forward Southern West Virginia to lease space at the Attar Center for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. The payments will continue as long as NRGRDA retains space at the Attar Center.
The city will compensate Pinecrest Development and board members from any claims of unpaid taxes by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and will assume the legal costs of transfer of the deed.
Baker said that since completion of the “bypass,” or the Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, the industrial park is “a real asset.”
“It is the number one asset in southern West Virginia, maybe in the state of West Virginia,” Baker told members of council and other city officials at the luncheon. “Since the Z-Way (bypass) has been completed, now it’s a park, sitting right there between two, three, really, four-lane highways in all directions.
“It’s in an excellent position.”
Pinecrest Development had taken out a $500,000 line of credit to pave a roadway out to the bypass. According to Baker, there is still a $345,000 line of open credit with City National Bank, which the city will assume with the deed.
“We have half a million dollars. We use it up and down,” he explained.
NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher told the group that the industrial park, under the auspices of the city with added infrastructure, is an important asset to attract new manufacturing businesses.
"We see the business and technology park as an asset and complement to the manufacturing companies," she said, adding that it will help with recruitment. "This really gives us an opportunity to leverage the city's ownership of this asset, to get funding into it to build your water, sewer roads."
Belcher said NRGRDA has two active development prospects at the airport, which will benefit if additional infrastructure is laid at Pinecrest and more office spaces are available.
One project is a $17 million substation that American Electric Power (AEP) is building. Initially, it was set for 2025, but AEP has expedited it, said Belcher.
The second is a $680,000 project to wrap the Raleigh County Memorial Airport with fiber cable, which will allow for a direct line of fiber to be run to the Pinecrest businesses, she said.
"This is going to get us across the finish line of being able to actively recruit companies," Belcher said.
City attorney Bill File said during the Thursday workshop that Council must vote at least twice, during the regular council meetings on Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, and must hold at least one public hearing.
File added it is possible that council may have to vote three times.
"This is historic for the City of Beckley,” said Mayor Rappold. “We’re encouraged by the continued partnership with Pinecrest Development Corporation and excited about the potential this brings to Beckley to attract new businesses.
"What a privilege to be trusted with this phenomenal asset.”