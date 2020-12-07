Council to vote on sale of #3 fire station

Beckley Common Council will vote Tuesday evening on the sale of the old #3 Beckley Fire Department Station for $575,000 to a developer.
The building is at 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive and was vacated earlier this year when the city completed a fire station at 232 Industrial Drive that houses the Code Enforcement Office and offers a training tower.
"Old #3 is 45 years old and replaced by a state-of-the-art combined fire station-code enforcement facility," Mayor Rob Rappold noted Monday evening. "The sale of #3 fire station reflects an excellent job by Billie Trump, who established a minimum bid for the station, and city attorney Bill File, who conducted the auction.
"The sales price achieved in this economic climate is outstanding in my opinion."
The developer's name does not appear in the proposed ordinance.
Rappold said several Council members helped to generate public interest in the sale.
Councilman Tom Sopher (Ward 1) showed support for the sale on Monday.
"The sale of the old fire station on Eisenhower Drive is exciting because the purchaser will be a developer," he said. "The real estate is prime property on one of Beckley's most heavily traveled roads.
"It should bring in good money, once developed," Sopher added. "It will, hopefully, reap nice B&O taxes, plus the additional one percent sales tax."
The city collects a one percent tax under home rule on sales made within city limits.
Sopher explained that the sale of the old station was part of the financing plan for the new station. He added that most construction costs of the new station were funded by the Raleigh County fire levy.
Rappold said that a second item that does not yet appear on the agenda but which may receive discussion is a plan to place a statue of Bill Withers at the city entrance at Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) on Neville Street.
The city has commissioned celebrated sculptor Pastor Frederick Hightower, who created the Katherine Johnson statue in Institute. Originally, the $250,000 sculpture, which is funded in part by the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF), was to be placed at The Plaza.
The late Withers, a Slab Fork native, is a singer and songwriter who is famous around the world. His songs include "Lean on Me" and "Just the Two of Us."
Rappold said Monday that Council is "strongly considering" the circular focal point at the Neville Street entrance as the home for the new statue.
"(It's) perfect for many reasons and (would be) the first sculpture as you enter the City of Beckley," said Rappold.
He added that the next block hosts the World Trade Center Twisted Steel monument at Jim Word Memorial Park, along with the General Alfred Beckley statute.
Finally, a "Cardinal Rising" sculpture is being placed at The Plaza. Another famous sculptor, Jamie Lester, is creating the Cardinal sculpture as a tribute to the spirit of Beckley.