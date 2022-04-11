Council to get details of lifeguard contract

The cost of contracting with a private company to provide lifeguards for the city’s two public pools is about the same amount the city has paid to keep both pools operational in past years, city officials announced Monday.
The $130,000 contract, if approved by Beckley Common Council, will solve a decades-old challenge of finding enough lifeguards to open New River Park pool and the pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
The city has struggled for the past 10 years with operating on a full schedule, due to a shortage of lifeguards. New River did not open last summer because of the shortage, which is a national trend.
Leslie Baker, parks and recreation director, announced last week that she and city treasurer Billie Trump will be asking Beckley Common Council to approve the contract with USA Management, a national company that outfits municipalities, homeowners associations (HOAs) and other entities with lifeguards.
If approved, the plan will allow the city to operate both pools on a full summer schedule. The last time New River Pool was fully operational was in 2016, city documents show.
In an email to council, Trump explained that the $130,000 cost is about the same the city pays each year for a full schedule for both pools.
“The city has been operating on a limited schedule, when able to open the pools,” added Trump. “The new company will have the pools open every day except Monday.”
Trump said the $130,000 will also cover the cost of a pool director.
Longtime pool manager Sharon Dempsey, 69, died in March.
Baker reported USA Management is a “one stop shop” that will maintain water chemistry and staff the pools.
The contract will allow the city to keep all revenue generated by admissions, parties and concessions at both pools.
“Pools do not operate profitably,” Trump explained in the email. “But admissions and concessions will enable the city to recoup a significant portion of the $130,000 outlay.”
In 2016, the city took in $143,986 at New River Pool in admission, membership, lessons, concessions and waterslide admissions. The pool netted a $860 profit.
The waterslide brought in $38,900.
In 2019, both pools operated on an abbreviated schedule. Historic Black Knight drew in $7,155 in admissions and $3,368 in concessions, while New River drew $16,502 for the waterslide and more for concessions and admissions. New River did not operate on a full schedule in 2019.
The two pools together had operating expenses in 2019 of $102,334, which was $23,031 more than the pools’ combined income of $79,303 in 2019.
The city paid $60,239 in 2019 for employee salaries, compared to $73,385 in 2016.
In 2020, with New River operating on a limited schedule due to lifeguard shortages, the two pools together drew $79,885 in revenue and paid out $108,059 in expenses, creating an operational loss of -$28,174.
In 2021, with only Historic Black Knight open due to the lifeguard shortage, the pool drew revenue of $11,022 including private parties at New River accounting for $764. Total expenses came in at $22,965 creating a loss of $11,943, Trump reported to council members via email.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday that the contract will not appear on the agenda for Tuesday and that it is not completed or official until council approves it.
“Updates I have had on the conditions of both pools indicate they are in good shape and only routine opening maintenance is necessary,” he added.
The national lifeguard shortage prompted Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap and local businessman Brian Brown to offer help in recruiting local lifeguards.
Baker reported that, despite the best efforts of her team and Dunlap and Brown, the local pool had only five viable applicants, prompting her and Trump to seek help from USA Management.
At least 10 lifeguards are needed to fully operate both pools.
Baker said Parks and Recreation is looking for workers age 18 and older to take tickets and sell concessions.