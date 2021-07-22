Beckley Common Council is set to have two workshop meetings to discuss the allocation of $7.6 million in federal funds to local nonprofits and for city projects, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Thursday.
The City of Beckley is receiving the $7.6 million as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which provides billions of dollars in fiscal recovery and infrastructure improvement funding to states and local governments.
City treasurer Billie Trump said the city has received the first disbursement of $3.8 million, with the second $3.8 million disbursement to come 12 months later.
A public hearing is set for Thursday, July 29, at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers to discuss allocation of the funds. Rappold said the public hearing will double as one of the two Council workshops to inform the seven members of Council on the public's ideas for allocation.
"Once that is over with, and I can hear all the options, I will be more than willing to share with you how I would like to spend funds," At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said on Thursday.
He added that council is still learning the guidelines for funding.
Trump said the funds are restricted by federal guidelines. Some infrastructure, Covid-related expenses, first responder pay supplements and revenue shortfall replacement that can be attributed to the pandemic are permitted.
"There are many items that are specifically prohibited for using these funds for," he said. "Debt service and payments, pension payments and non-Covid-related expenses come to mind."
Rappold said the city is asking nonprofit organizations to submit requests for funding. By Thursday, he said, the city had received a formal request from the Salvation Army of Beckley for $75,000 for construction of a new community center on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
"We're asking council to get really involved in this, to help us with their input, to review applications, to make recommendations," said the mayor. "We think we know, pretty much, what is allowed, as far as contributions go."
The city has made a verbal commitment to Region One and Region Four for broadband expansion in a six-county area, including Raleigh County. Raleigh Commission has pledged $1 million to the project, which will "close a loop" of spotty or no broadband service.
Rappold said the city has not officially earmarked funds but that up to $500,000 could be allocated for broadband.
"Everything we see and hear from people, there are holes in our broadband, and in our fiber network, and we know that if we're going to treat current residents the way they should be treated and for people to have access to fiber and broadband like they do when they travel, we need to do that.
"If we expect to become a destination or long-term remote working location for employees ... broadband is so important, and, of course, infrastructure."
Rappold reported a number of applicants have requested to participate in a remote worker program that is sponsored by the city and Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Stormwater and sanitary/sewer projects through Beckley Sanitary Board will be considered, although the need throughout the sewer system, including replacement of 100-year-old terra cotta pipes, is too great to be completely considered with the American Rescue funds, the mayor said.
"I think if some of the other utilities see the city is branching out to make some improvements where we can, the electricity and gas, water companies will follow suit, too, in areas that we target to expand and to be true shovel-ready sites for people who may want to locate to various parts in and around Beckley," Rappold said.
He said BSB General Manager Jeremiah Johnson will provide an assessment of the most pressing needs for stormwater and sanitation projects.
Rappold added that there are around 60 needed stormwater projects.
"The money we are receiving, which is a wonderful windfall from the federal government, truth is, if we used every penny of it on sanitary/sewer and stormwater for outstanding projects, there would not be much left," he said. "We want to try to treat everybody fairly and take advantage of this windfall to the very extent we can and spread the use of that money to both the city, to employees, to nonprofits, to BSB, and, again, that's why we need council's input.
"We rely on council. We have dedicated thinkers on council who will put forth their best thinking and help survey the applications we have received."
Rappold said a couple possible uses of the federal funds are to offer bonuses to employees who worked through the pandemic and to upgrade parks.