charleston — Following the two latest mass shootings, the West Virginia Council of Churches is establishing a commission to address white supremacy.
The council made the announcement Friday, in a statement condemning mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso earlier this month, 22 were killed and dozens were injured in a shooting that targeted Latinos. Ten were killed, including the gunman, in Dayton.
The West Virginia Council of Churches, which includes 14 denominations in West Virginia, said it “shares the sadness of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been wounded” and “prayers and our hearts go out to the families, friends, and communities who have been so grievously harmed by these actions.”
“We call upon all people of faith and goodwill to commit to seek a different course other than the journey that our nation is currently taking. A ‘house divided against itself shall not stand’ (Matthew 12: 25 KJV). Only by love and compassion can we see our neighbors as our sisters and brothers, justice be established, and a wounded nation be made whole.
“The West Virginia Council of Churches affirms that we have a role to play in this effort. To that end, the West Virginia Council of Churches is establishing a commission to address, combat, and educate in regards to white supremacy in the State of West Virginia in order to understand its root causes and how it is manifested in our state, in our institutions, and in our lives, and, further, how we may together remedy this ill that so plagues our nation.”
They said they rejected white supremacy; the separating of children from their parents at the border, an action currently being undertaken by the Trump administration; and “harmful rhetoric and hate speech.”
“We affirm the Image of God found in all people, nations, races, genders, and sexual orientations and therefore we reject and condemn without hesitation the ideology of white supremacy as contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
They also called on all persons, “especially those in authority to cease harmful rhetoric and hate speech that demean our sisters and brothers who are immigrants and refugees; those whom we may disagree with politically and ideologically; and those who may be of other faiths.”
“We affirm that our speech and language matter, both for good and ill. Our speech can build up and bring us together or it can harm and divide. We must be responsible in and take responsibility for our actions and our speech.”
President Donald Trump has referred to those seeking asylum at the southern border as an “invasion.” The El Paso shooter used similar language.
The last time Trump visited El Paso, according to the Independent, he said repeatedly that immigrants were murderers, even though the available data shows that immigrant communities commit less crime than native-born Americans. Following the shooting, the president said that “Hate has no place in our country.”
The Council of Churches also called on Congress to address “root causes of the epidemic.”
“We urge all to take legislative, social, and personal measures that reduce the opportunities for violence in whatever form they may take,” they said.
“We affirm the humanity of those who are immigrants and refugees,” the statement continued. “Our calling as people of faith and as a nation is to care for them as our sisters and brothers, no matter what nation they may have come from or the circumstance that has led to their journey.”
