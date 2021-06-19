Council discusses purchase of Zen's building

Beckley Common Council will vote July 2 on purchasing a downtown building, along with a plan to recruit Fruits of Labor, a nationally recognized culinary and ag program, to lease the Neville street property.
Mayor Rob Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump have approached owner Jenny Weng about purchasing the building at 313 Neville St. for just over $1 million. A parking lot across the street is part of the package.
A key piece of the plan is to bring a Springdale business, Fruits of Labor, into the space. Owner Tammy Jordan told council members during a recent workshop that she is willing to enter a long-term lease and to operate a cafe and bakery in the space.
Fruits of Labor is well-known in the area for the food and culinary design.
A component of the Fruits of Labor operations is the Fruits of Labor Foundation, a non-profit. Jordan employees include those who are recovering from drug addiction.
Jordan directs the non-profit program but does not accept a salary.
According to Mountain Association, a non-profit community development financial institution based in Kentucky, Fruits of Labor’s “Seeds of Hope” and “Seeds of Recovery” programs train women and youth for careers in the culinary arts and agriculture.
Of Jordan’s employees, 85 percent who start the program graduate with a certificate from the American Culinary Federation Farm-to-Table Culinary and Agricultural Quality Program, and 90 percent graduate from the Drug Court Program.
In 2018, 100 percent of students graduated and all found employment.
Ward II Councilman Bob Canter said Wednesday that the purchase of Zen’s will assist in downtown revitalization efforts and that a lease agreement with Fruits of Labor will seal the city’s commitment to helping the region recover from the opioid crisis.
“It’s in the best interest for the city to revitalize uptown Beckley, and what better way to do that than have the City of Beckley step up and set the example of investing in itself?” Canter said. “Even a phoenix rises after it’s burned to ashes.
“We’re not ashes. But we’re dead uptown.
“The City of Beckley needs to inspire other business investors into our uptown market. We’ve got to create the future, and our time to do that is now.
“Now, we have an opportunity to help,” he added. “How could the city not get involved in this? This is a major epidemic in our state.”
The purchase of the building has raised questions among council’s seven members regarding the cost and whether the money wouldn’t be better spent on other programs.
Canter said that he has spoken with Trump, the treasurer, and is reassured by his answers.
Trump reported that the city can make the purchase from the general fund without hampering or cutting into funding for existing operations.
“This will be a job creator, as well as aiding in the rehabilitation of at-risk persons,” Trump said on Tuesday.
He added that city finances are sound, with the collection of more than $2 million above the anticipated budget during the Covid pandemic.
“The purchase will not put a strain on city finances,” added Trump. “This gives the city an opportunity to demonstrate that it is committed to job creation, rehabilitation and revitalization by actually investing in it.”
Some community members have expressed concerns on social media that the $1 million could be better spent on programs such as paying higher salaries to attract lifeguards to New River Pool during a national lifeguard shortage and to repair the pool, to pave streets and to build a larger homeless shelter. They have questioned whether it is equitable for a city to support a non-profit by leasing retail space to it or to lease space to any business.
Property purchases require two hearings and public comment, Trump said.
City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker reported in May that New River pool, which city officials did not open due to a lifeguard shortage, is not in need of repair.
At least two council members said this past week that they are unlikely to support the purchase.
Councilman Tom Sopher is one of them.
“I have had several emails, text messages, phone calls and visits to the store (Best Foam and Fabric, which Sopher owns), from concerned citizens that feel strongly this would be a poor use of public funds, especially knowing that it is a for-profit business.”
At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy said that he is also opposed to the purchase because of the for-profit aspect of the operation.
“I do not believe it’s the city’s place to use taxpayer dollars to help a profitable business get started up in that manner,” Reedy said.
Councilman Kevin Price, Ward IV, agreed with Sopher and Reedy that the for-profit aspect of Fruits of Labor, as opposed to the non-profit aspect, is an issue. Price, however, suggested that the unique organization of Fruits of Labor makes it a non-controversial tenant of a city-owned building. He plans to vote in favor of the purchase.
“One must ask yourself, ‘What are the profits being used for in this venture?’ Well, the director isn’t taking a salary, so she’s not profiting from her hours, or her time,” he explained.
“The profits are providing income for the participants of this program and to pay normal operating expenses such as utilities.
“I’m looking at it like this. We have a serious drug problem in our area,” said Price, who is also Raleigh County fire coordinator. “I have distributed nearly $100,000 worth of Narcan to the fire departments in our area.”
Narcan is an emergency drug that first responders administer to West Virginians who have overdosed on opioids and are at immediate risk of death.
“Many of the individuals getting Narcan are ‘repeat offenders,’” Price said. “Fruits of Labor has an 85 percent plus success rate in the approximately 20 years of its existence. Pretty good, I think.”
Price said that a $1 million loan, amortized for 30 years, is a $4,000 monthly payment.
“If Fruits of Labor could do half, that would leave approximately a deficit of $24,000 per year for the city to cover.
“So, now, for $24,000 a year, the city will directly be assisting in the rehabilitation of addicts, in helping them become productive citizens in our community.
“At the same time, we’re making better citizens and lowering the addiction rate. A good deal, in my eyes.
“Currently, the city helps fund the animal shelter at the tune of $69,000 per year, plus funding for an animal control officer, funding towards the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, and many other community groups.
“This program will definitely help eliminate a growing problem in our community.”
At-large Council Member Sherrie Hunter is throwing her enthusiastc support behind the mayor’s proposal.
“I am 100 percent in favor,” she said. “Taking into consideration the importance of uptown Beckley revitalization, I consider the purchase a win-win for the city and her citizens.”
Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap had reported at the last Council meeting that loiterers have harassed female workers in the city, including those in a Neville Street law office that is beside Zen’s. City attorney Bill File said he and Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian are developing a plan to deal fairly and legally with loiterers, but they are limited due to the streets being a public space.
Canter said Wednesday that the purchase of the parking lot and Zen’s building will give the city more leeway in dealing with loitering.
Dunlap on Wednesday said that he is still conducting research on a variety of issues related to the purchase of Zen’s.
“Obviously, the city has a vested interest in supporting non-profit entities that benefit Beckley,” he said. “There are existing non-profits that provide some services, that are being suggested.
“The local government must strike a fragile balance between progressing into the future and protecting the interests of our existing constituents.”
Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Wednesday.
Rather than see the entire building lie dormant, the mayor said that it makes sense for the city to purchase it and care for it, just as the city bought the former Black Knight Country Club in 2018. The city has since turned the grounds into a public park, and the kitchen prepares 175 meals twice a week for Beckley ARH Hospital from the kitchen. During the pandemic, the facility prepared lunches for Raleigh County Schools students.
“We feel that the Zen’s building, which was totally remodeled from that existing Farris Department Store, is another example of the city stepping in and being able to capitalize on the tremendous improvements, and just a stroll through that building to see the beautiful woodwork and brick construction inside really indicates a magnificent building.”
The late Dan Bickey once owned the property. Weng purchased the building and operated a French-influenced cafe for over a year.
The building appraised for $1 million this spring, said Rappold.
The city treasurer wrote in an email to Council that the cost of the building has placed it out of reach for most small business owners, and pointed out that no investor has made an offer on it, leaving an empty structure.
“The Zen’s building has been vacant for some time,” he noted. “Most small businesses are not financially capable of million-dollar purchases, in addition to other start-up costs.
“That is why leasing is the option almost all start-ups use.”
While acknowledging the risk, Trump believes the positive potential outcomes of the proposed purchase are considerable.
“First, a long-vacant building is now occupied by a vendor with a proven track record of success,” he said. “Downtown now has a vendor that will encourage foot traffic, and that would encourage other developers.”
Rappold added that a second goal is to turn the lot across the street into a parking area with added green space.
“We have the engineering plans in the works now to create a beautiful parking area there, as well as the upcoming parking space up on Earwood Street,” said the mayor. “We’re really on the move.”