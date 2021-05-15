Beckley Common Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to move $50,000 from the city's general budget to a fund that will be used to attract remote workers to Beckley. Council approved the measure in a 4-3 vote.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini presented to Council comprehensive data regarding the importance of remote workers in the current economy on April 28 and on Tuesday.
Rotellini emphasized that the plan will not replace Beckley workers with those from other places.
"Remote workers don't displace our jobs," she explained. "They bring their jobs with them.
"We want to retain the people we have by creating a sustainable community through private and public initiatives," said Rotellini, who returned to the state after 15 years of working and living in other areas. "We also want to attract new people through a remote worker program."
Council will set up the $50,000 fund and may offer a section of Chilson's at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park to host a remote hub, or cybercafe, which offers remote workers a work station.
The City of Beckley was recently added as a host city to the Ascend WV program, a $25 million initiative to attract remote workers to the state. Overseen by the West Virginia Tourism office, Ascend WV first established Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown as host cities. Later, Beckley was invited.
The Chamber has established cometobeckley.com, a website to draw workers from other areas. Workers may live outside of city limits.
Rotellini told Council that the number of remote workers had drastically increased since the Covid pandemic, from 4 million to 43 million, and that 55 percent of businesses offer some capacity for remote work.
She reported that 99 percent of remote workers in the U.S. want to continue telecommuting. Remote workers bring their talent into a community, along with incremental tax dollars and consumer spending.
Rotellini also shared data from makemymove.com, which reports that one remote worker earning $92,000 increases $11,000 in tax dollars and $70,000 in incremental spending.
Applications to the program will be reviewed by a specially established committee, according to Rotellini. She said workers must be 18 years old, must already be employed or have the ability to work, must reside outside of West Virginia and have the ability to come to Beckley, must submit to a background check and must agree to live in Beckley for a period of time, which will be determined later. They may also be required to volunteer for a period of time in a community organization, said Rotellini.
Under the proposed plan, the City of Beckley will manage the remote worker program.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold is supportive of the program.
"Compared to other cities in the state, all of them that are involved in the remote worker program and offering incentives, some as high as $12,000," he noted on Saturday, adding that it would cast a "doubtful light" on Beckley's participating in the program if the city did not offer an incentive to attract workers. "I'm proud of the four forward-looking Council people who voted to approve the $50,000 pool to be used at our discretion over five years."
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price and at-large Council members Sherrie Hunter and Cody Reedy voted in favor of the fund, while Councilwoman Janine Bullock (Ward V), Councilman Bob Canter (Ward 2) and Councilman Robert Dunlap (Ward 3) cast their votes against the measure.
Dunlap explained his reasons Tuesday.
"I received an outpouring of feedback from persons in my ward that were very angry and frustrated that monies would, ultimately, be utilized to benefit too few persons, without a guarantee that the beneficiaries would reside inside of city limits or really add any value, beyond speculative spending at local businesses," said Dunlap. "Constituents were very concerned that monies that could be earmarked for retention programs to keep our talented young people here would be instead spent to attract non-locals to the area."
He said constituents cited housing shortages inside city limits and a need for spending in other areas of city management as concerns.
Dunlap reported that his constituents also have disdain for spending tax dollars "for an initiative that makes us look desperate for outsiders to pull us out of our fiscal woes."
He said that, while Rotellini reported to Council that business owners support the move, he was representing the desires of his constituents who "were overwhelmingly apprehensive of this ordinance."
Rotellini said on Thursday that the Chamber will assemble a committee to become "very good stewards" of the city's investment.
"How the money will be spent has not been decided on," said Rotellini. "Community representatives will influence that.
"I invite anyone in the community to meet with me so we can discuss how we can work together on this program and other priorities that will create a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive business community," she added. "I hope the community understands that we are not trying to take from anyone and give to someone else.
"I hope the community will have faith in this project and embrace what it can provide."