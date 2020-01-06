A story in Saturday’s edition on topics expected during the upcoming legislative session inaccurately stated the number of people awaiting trial in West Virginia jails. In an email Saturday, Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said that of fewer than 4,900 people in the regional jails, 39 percent are pretrial defendants in state felony cases, 11 percent are pretrial defendants in state misdemeanor cases, and 5 percent are pretrial defendants in federal cases.
The story also reported that lawmakers plan to introduce a bill requiring opioid settlement money to be allocated by the Legislature. Curtis Johnson, a spokesman for West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, said that the story misrepresented Morrisey’s position. In an email, Johnson said “Morrisey has said he wants to work with state lawmakers to return opioid settlement dollars to the Legislature to address the substance abuse epidemic.”