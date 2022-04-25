Editor's note: A story in the Saturday, April 16 newspaper about omitted candidate names, was from 2016 and printed in error.
Correction
Obituaries
Tracy Perdue Giovo, born January 10, 1968, and passed away October 8, 2020, at her home in Tampa, FL. Tracy is survived by her fiancé, Clyde Cale of Quinwood, WV, as well as an uncle, two aunts and many cousins. Tracy's Mother, Carolyn Fox Perdue, also passed away in June, 2020. Memorial is …
Ernest Lee Fitzwater, 93, of Grassy Meadows died Sunday, April 24, 2022. Funeral services, 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Pivont Funeral Home Chapel in Hinton. Friends will be received one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com Arrangemen…
Kenneth Justice, 77, of Baileysville, passed on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Funeral 2pm Wednesday, April 27th, Trinity Assembly Pentecostal Church, Twin Branch. He will be laid to rest in Hensley Community Cemetery, Hensley. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Robert Lane Perry, 62, of Oceana, passed on April 19, 2022. Funeral 1pm Tuesday, April 26th, in Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. He will be laid to rest in Brown Cemetery. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Amy Lou Mitchem, 74, of Crab Orchard, WV, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley.