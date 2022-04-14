A semi-tractor trailer driver from Texas was killed in an accident on I-77 in Raleigh County Wednesday morning, not Saturday as was incorrectly printed in the Wednesday, April 13 edition.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 4:37 pm
Frank Samuel DeFilippis III Memorial Saturday April 16 1:00-3:00 Calloway Heights Baptist Church 132 Rural Acres Dr. Beckley WV.
Kathern Jane 'Granny', Kathern Jane "Granny" Adams, 65, of Welch, died April 10, 2022 Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY. Service 7 pm Thursday, April 14, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.