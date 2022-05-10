The Raleigh County Commission, not the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority as reported Wednesday and Thursday in The Register-Herald, sought the opinion of the state ethics commission regarding the appointment of Jina Belcher to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Board.
Latane Barker, 73 of Fairfield died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at home. Private memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Kelly Monroe Dillon Jr. age 78 of Beckley, WV passed away on Friday May 6, 2022 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born on June 12, 1943 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Kelly Monroe Dillon and Della Treadway Dillon Hoover. Mr. Dillon had worked as a beverage salesman for many yea…
Charles Edward Underwood, 86, of Rainelle, went to his eternal home Saturday, May 7, 2022, following a long illness. Born March 26, 1936, at Charmco, he was the son of the late Elmer and Lola (Pack) Underwood. Charlie was a graduate of Rainelle High School. He worked as an electrician in the…