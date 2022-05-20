A headline on Page 22 of the Meet the Graduates section inside today’s paper misidentified a school. It should have said Mountain View Christian School. The page will run again in Saturday’s paper.
Hazel Southern of Beckley, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Susan Hylton of Coal City, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesnberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, WV.
Eric R. Ayers of Daniels, WV, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Margaret Coalson of Cool Ridge, WV, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Gov. Jim Justice says he is considering a program to incentivize people to get booster shots against Covid. Do you support the governor in this effort?
