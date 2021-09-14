Some NASCAR royalty will visit with locals in the New River Gorge area on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The Charity Ride Revival, a miniature version of the annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, will be hosted by Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports racing analyst, as a one-time only, miniature version of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.
The charity ride is an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. Since 1995, more than 8,650 riders have logged 12.4 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other children's charities. Victory Junction is a year-round, non-profit camp for children ages six to 16 who are living with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses. It was co-founded by Petty and his family in honor of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation Petty family professional race car driver who died on May 12, 2000 from injuries sustained during practice for a Busch 200 race in New Hampshire.
The 2021 charity ride will include the following stops:
• Day 1, Tuesday, Sept. 21 — National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Va.;
• Day 2, Wednesday, Sept. 22 — Seneca Rocks in Seneca Rocks; and
• Day 3, Thursday, Sept. 23 — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The CRR will feature several celebrity riders, including Kyle Petty, Richard Petty, Harry Gant, David Ragan and Rick Allen. The Pettys and Gant will appear on the final day. Riders will arrive at 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve's Canyon Rim Visitor Center, 162 Visitor Center Rd, Lansing, WV 25862.
Fans, spectators and media are asked to park at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. CRR riders will park at Burnwood Campground.
When riders finish lunch, they will depart for Canyon Rim in a staggered manner. There will not be a structured meet-and-greet scenario, a CRR spokeswoman said Wednesday, but fans can casually mingle with the riders at the visitor center. Spectators may also take photos with the participating celebrity riders.
Due to Covid-19, an autograph session will not be held at the ride's daily pit stops.
There will be no merchandise sales during the Canyon Rim stop-over, which is a change from the original released tour information. CRR T-shirts ($15) and hats ($15) that remain are expected to be available at www.kylepettycharityride.com after the tour. Individuals can also contribute to the ride’s "Small Change. Big Impact." program on the website.
Those planning on attending on Sept. 23 are reminded that current National Park Service policy requires masks for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings and crowded outdoor spaces. Additional details are available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on the CRR, visit www.kylepettycharityride.com. You can also stay up-to-date on the following social media accounts: Facebook: www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45; Instagram: www.instagram.com/kpcharityride and www.instagram.com/kylepetty; and Twitter: www.twitter.com/kpcharityride and www.twitter.com/kylepetty.
For more about Victory Junction, visit www.victoryjunction.org.