huntington — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the expiration date of the USACE Annual Day Use and America the Beautiful passes for seven months from the original expiration date for the passes issued between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020.
The extension is only being accepted at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed facilities.
This extension period will help mitigate the inability of visitors to use their passes during the coronavirus mandatory stay-at-home orders, park/recreation area closures and fee suspensions which commenced in March/April 2020. No action is needed by the pass holder except to view the expiration date on the USACE Annual Day Use Pass and America the Beautiful Annual Pass to understand the new expiration date.
For more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-399-5353.