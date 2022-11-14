Corps of Engineers begins flood plain management study in Mullens

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District representatives, from left, Martin Falmlen, Cassie Bacon, Ken Woodard, and Sarah Glass met with Mullens officials and residents Monday to collect information concerning past flooding events in an effort to determine how best to reduce the damage from future flooding in the small town. The four also toured several sites along the Guyandotte River in Mullens. Designated as an economically disadvantaged area, Mullens has been subjected to repeated flooding over the years.