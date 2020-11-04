In the three-way race for two seats to represent District 28 in the House of Delegates, the two Republican incumbents won reelection against Democratic challenger Ryne Nahodil.
Roy G. Cooper lead the trio with 9,972 votes followed by Jeff Pack with 9,368 votes.
Cooper has served in the House since 2013. He balked in 2017 at funneling tax dollars from the state's rural schools into private charter schools and had opposed the Smarter Balance tests, arguing that time spent on annual testing could be better served in classroom learning.
He drew ire from West Virginia teachers when he reportedly compared messages given to teachers by teachers' unions to Nazi propaganda that Adolf Hitler had provided to the Nazi party in Germany prior to World War II.
Cooper is a supporter of reducing the size of government and favors scholarships for vocational students.
As a state representative, he sponsored a bill to prohibit the use of drones, with exceptions, and to prohibit use of evidence in criminal proceedings, along with the Homestead Exemption Increase Amendment in 2013, which sought to increase from $20,000 to $40,000 the homestead exemption that senior citizens are allowed to take on their taxes.
Pack was first appointed to the House of Delegates by Gov. Jim Justice in 2018 to fill the seat of fellow Republican John O'Neal who joined the Justice administration. Later that year, Pack won election to the seat.
Pack was a major force behind the Legislature's foster care system reform legislation in 2019. The law expanded the rights of West Virginia children who are being provided care by the state-ran foster system.
"When I ran last time, I promised to work on two things," Pack said Tuesday night. "I promised to work on term limits.
"We almost got across that finish line," he said. "I promised to work on reforming the foster care system.
"I led the biggest foster care reform in decades."
Pack said that if he accomplished nothing else while serving in Charleston, he will always feel a sense of personal satisfaction that he was part of changing the foster care system to better serve the state's children.