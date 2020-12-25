A Cool Ridge man has been charged with murder, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
At about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 25, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to East Whitby Road in Shady Spring due to a report of a gunshot victim. EMS took the victim to Raleigh General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.
According to the press release, the shooting occurred on Blackhawk Lane in Cool Ridge. Detectives with the sheriff's office arrested Deven Michael Pratt, 24, of Cool Ridge. He was charged with murder and taken to Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.