Roger D. Trail was a stalwart friend of Trap Hill High School.
A 1964 graduate of Trap Hill High, Trail was a longtime chronicler of the school and its alumni.
He passed away in May 2020, but Trail's wife, Rosella, of Beckley, recently presented a check in the amount of $258,772.48 in memory of Roger D. Trail to the Trap Hill High School Scholarship Alumni.
"He loved Trap Hill High," Rosella said of her husband.
With the Trail contribution, the Trap Hill Scholarship Fund created a new fund in Trail's name.
The contribution also helped the total scholarship fund pass the $1 million mark. The fund awards scholarships annually to applicants living in Raleigh County's Trap Hill District graduating from Liberty High School in Glen Daniel.
With his Trap Hill High background, which included being a basketball letterman, Trail was active for years as the alumni historian. His collection of memorabilia was used to create the Trap Hill History Museum, which is located at the old Lester Elementary School (currently the Lester Town Hall). It is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Under his supervision, photographs depicting life in the Trap Hill District were placed on display boards at the Trap Hill All-Class Reunion every three years beginning in 1995.
With a big assist from THHS Class of 1965 graduate Nolan Dinsmore, Trail also compiled a two-DVD collection of photographs which are sold through the alumni association to help raise scholarship funds.
"I would listen to their (friends of his parents) old stories and about how life was when their families came to Trap Hill district as pioneers in the 1800s," Trail recalled during a 2019 interview with The Register-Herald. "(They were) living out of log cabins with dirt floors and basically living off the land.
"Back then, there weren't any stores to go to shop in except maybe once a year they would make a trip in to Beckley to buy salt or some ammunition. So basically, everything else they made themselves."
During the 2019 interview, Trail said he enjoyed hearing stories from the early days in the area, but he also said, "I realized every time one of these people were dying, they were taking their history with them. All of this history was being lost."
Trail was a graduate of Marshall University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management.
According to his obituary, he lived in Los Angeles for several years, returning to West Virginia where he went to work in September 2002 with the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, as a supervisor at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. He retired from TSA in September 2014 due to health issues.
During his life, Trail was also honored for his untiring efforts when Randall Reid-Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History, presented him an award as a West Virginia History Hero.
"Roger loved history," said Rosella Trail. That interest in the past was passed down by his schoolteacher aunt, Anise Trail Collins.
"He knew everybody in Lester," she said. "He loved going in and hearing those old stories people would tell."
