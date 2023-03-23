CHARLESTON, W.Va. – KMX Painting Inc. has postponed the closure of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington as it works out final details concerning timing and detours.
KMX was awarded a contract for nearly $10.3 million in December 2022 to completely clean and repaint the bridge approaches, main spans, and support piers. The 720-foot bridge, also known as the Sixth Street Bridge, was built in 1994 and carries W.Va. 527 across the Ohio River.
“The Robert C. Byrd Bridge is one of our major highway structures that spans the Ohio River and provides an important local link to the City of Huntington as well as a regional connection between the states of Ohio and West Virginia,” said West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E. “Completely closing the bridge during the project will allow the project to be completed quicker, more efficiently and more safely for the traveling public.”
During construction, motorists wishing to cross the river between Huntington and Ohio may utilize the West Huntington Bridge at 17th Street, West, about two miles west of the Robert C. Byrd Bridge; or the East Huntington Bridge at 31st Street. Detour routes will be prominently marked.
With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”
