Contour Airlines will provide Essential Air Services (EAS) to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg and North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg, it was announced on Wednesday.
SkyWest Airlines decided in March to terminate services at 29 airports across the country, including the two West Virginia cities.
Out of several applicants at both airports, DOT selected Contour Airlines for a three-year term beginning Nov. 1 at Lewisburg Airport and a three-year term beginning Dec. 1 at Clarksburg Airport. SkyWest is required to continue providing service at both airports until Contour services begin to ensure a smooth transition.
