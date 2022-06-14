Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday appointed Jarred Cannon of Hurricane to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 22nd District. The district covers parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan, and Putnam counties.
Cannon fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Joe Jeffries earlier this month and will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.
Born and raised in West Virginia, Cannon is the owner of Athena Consulting, a West Virginia-based public relations firm. Cannon graduated from West Virginia University. He serves on the board of the Ohio-West Virginia Youth Leadership Association and as an organizer and counselor for Camp Lincoln, a conservative youth leadership camp.