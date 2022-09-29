Equipment has been brought to begin construction on the new Summers County Middle School in Hinton.
Summers County High School currently houses both the middle and high schoolers, and construction on a new addition to house the middle schoolers will begin Oct. 5. The high school has housed the middle school for two years after an emergency closure of the middle school. The library was converted into a second cafeteria, and classes are held there and in the auditorium. The $12 million project will include 13 classrooms and a second auditorium.
"Our hallways and restrooms are overcrowded, and classrooms are condensed," Summers County High School and Middle School Principal Daniel Hudgins said. "Having the addition and being able to keep the middle school students separated from the high school side of the building is going to be great for the safety and academics of our students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.