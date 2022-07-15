Parents of Shady Spring Elementary School will have a new way to drop off students when school starts back at the end of August.
Construction of a new access road for parents to drop off and pick up students at Shady Spring has been underway for some time and is expected to be complete by the coming school year.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price told board members that he recently visited the school and the project was moving along nicely.
He added that crews should be starting to put down pavement “real soon.”
This new access road will ensure that cars will not be lined up on the highway when kids are being dropped off or picked up from school, Price said.
Other renovations also going on Shady Spring Elementary include new classrooms, a kitchen upgrade, a “Safe School” entrance and a new gymnasium.
