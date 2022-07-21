As construction of the new Stratton Elementary School continues in Beckley, the streets surrounding the school are worse for wear.
Construction of the new school, coupled with the comings and goings of large construction trucks as well as upgrades to stormwater, sewer and water lines that cross the streets, have left a patchy mess of gravel and pavement on the streets bordering the Stratton Elementary property.
While city and school officials say they are aware of the problem, they say it will take some time before they’re able to do a permanent fix.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, local resident Judy Patterson asked what the plan was to repair the roads especially along G Street, which is becoming less and less drivable.
She added that while she is elated to see progress being made on the new Stratton Elementary, the condition of the roads is also of great concern to people like herself who live in the area.
“The roads are absolutely just torn up,” she said.
While construction of the school is not expected to be complete until the summer of 2023, Patterson said the residents of this area cannot wait that long for their roads to be fixed.
In response to Patterson’s pleas, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said they are aware of the problem and are working with the city of Beckley to come up with a plan to address the road issues.
The city’s Public Works Director Jerry Stump said city crews were out Friday working to make some temporary repairs to the roads around Stratton to make them more passable for motorists.
Stumps said they filled in parts of the road with millings and gravel to even out places that had been washed out due to recent storms.
He added that although they do plan to have the roads paved, that work will have to wait until after sidewalk work is complete.
“The sidewalks need to be done first because if you put pavement down and then go in and try and do sidewalks, you're gonna tear your asphalt up,” he said. “There is a strategic way that you do those things, but guaranteed, once all is said and done, it’s gonna look really good and handle that water really well through there.”
As far as who will be responsible for paying for all this work, Strump said he is not exactly sure, but it will likely be a combined effort among Raleigh County Schools, the city and Beckley Sanitary Board.
Stump said he understands the frustration of residents in the area but asked for patience as they work together to repair the roads.
In an interview Friday with Price, he said issues like these are unfortunate side effects of major construction projects but he wanted residents to feel assured that they are working to address these as quickly and as best as they can.
