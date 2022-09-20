All across the Mountain State, the biggest question mark surrounding the 2022/2023 school year is the proposal of Amendment 4 to the West Virginia Constitution – also known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.”
According to the text of Amendment 4, adopted on March 3 as House Joint Resolution 102, its purpose is “to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment or rejection.” Simply put, if adopted, Amendment 4 would give the Legislature full control of West Virginia’s public education system.
“This would put educational policy making in the hands of legislators,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said while speaking with The Register-Herald. “I am not in favor of that, and I would ask any citizen – do you trust the West Virginia Legislature to set policies for classrooms across the state? I know that I do not, and I don’t think the vast majority of people do, either. I think people want professional educators making those decisions, not professional politicians.”
Conversely, Del. Todd Longanacre, R-Greenbrier, supports the proposed amendment, telling The Register-Herald, “The goal is to put some public oversight into our education system. I am for it, if the people accept it and adopt it.”
Unlike most other bill proposals that come before state lawmakers, Amendment 4 will be presented as a referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. This means that the citizens of West Virginia will vote to decide whether the amendment is adopted or rejected.
“This is a ‘people amendment,’” Longanacre said. “This is a ‘We the People’ initiative. They get the opportunity to have their voices heard on their ballot.”
When asked if he believes that the Legislature is the appropriate governing body to provide such public oversight, Longanacre said, “I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. Many people in the Legislature are highly educated people. Several people in the Legislature are educators or have been educators in the past.”
Longanacre also noted that in addition to current and former educators, “Many people in the Legislature are parents who have kids in the public education system.
“Being a four-year-degree public educator does not necessarily give you a monopoly on the decision-making process in our society,” Longanacre added.
Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia (AFT-WV) – one of the state’s two teachers unions – has a different opinion regarding the proposed amendment, saying, “My stand is opposite from Del. Longanacre. We feel that our school system is set up the way it is – with an appointed State Board of Education, whose members serve nine-year terms that rotate, and that’s done for a reason.
“Many of our State Board members are very esteemed educators themselves,” Albert continued. “They understand education in West Virginia far better than elected delegates. Stability is one of the biggest reasons we oppose it (Amendment 4). What we’ve been going through, and what we continue to go through – if there was ever a time that our students need, deserve and should have more stability in their lives, it is now.
“Just recently, this legislative body removed the cap for how many children can be in a microschool,” Albert added, as an example of legislative decision-making. “When I think of ‘micro,’ I think small. Their definition of a microschool is now ‘an unlimited number of students can enroll in this school that has no regulations.’”
Microschools are defined as “a school initiated by one or more teachers or an entity created to operate a school that charges tuition” and are a combination of assorted concepts from home and online schooling, as well as private schooling. Prior to the removal of the enrollment cap in March of this year, microschools were limited to 100 student enrollees.
“There is no oversight from anyone,” Albert further explained. “They don’t even have to follow fire code. If you and I want to open a microschool, we don’t have to have a teacher’s certification, a college degree, or even a high school diploma. And there is no accountability. If we have that type of legislature making those laws, what in the world would they do to the rules and policies for our public schools?
“That, to me, is very, very concerning,” Albert concluded.
Longanacre, who voted in favor of removing the 100-student cap on microschools, countered with, “I trust 135 legislators to debate every different angle of this issue more than I trust eight or nine people – bureaucrats unelected in Charleston to make decisions for our kids. I guarantee you, in the Legislature, it won't be a knee-jerk reaction – it will be thoroughly debated, researched and discussed by educated people.”
If Amendment 4 is adopted, the concern among educators is that the Legislature would use its new power to enforce policy of its own creation, rather than simply approve or reject those recommended by the State Board of Education. This is a concern shared by Sen. Baldwin.
“That is precisely what will happen,” Baldwin said. “The process that the Legislative Rule Making Committee undertakes is that they consider rules suggested by agencies. And they can approve them, they deny them, or they can change them. They can make them into whatever they want them to be. That is the process.”
Baldwin and Longanacre are in agreement that West Virginia’s public education system has deficiencies. However, Baldwin believes that an expansion of legislative powers will only sustain current issues.
“I agree with Todd (Del. Longanacre) that the system needs to be changed,” Baldwin noted. “But this is what always happens with the Legislature and education. They say, ‘The status quo is not good enough; we’ve got to make changes.’ But the only change that is ever presented is not going to change the status quo. This has to be about student achievement, and who sets policy isn’t going to have a huge impact on that.”
Longanacre, on the other hand, believes that if the chosen representatives of parents are the ones setting policy, then the impact will be significant.
“We want to represent the voice of ‘We the People,’” Longanacre explained. “(If Amendment 4 is passed) We’re going to represent the voice of the parents who want to have some say-so within public education. Right now Mom and Dad have no say-so. They’re (the State Board of Education) appointed – not elected officials. We’re stuck with them for an extended period of time, and we’re stuck with their decisions. And these decisions, over the past several decades, have left us 49th in education in the nation in terms of test results.”
Longanacre, who works as a non-union public educator in Monroe County Schools, believes that the passing of Amendment 4 will also be a significant benefit to teachers, saying, “We have some really good teachers who have their hands tied right now. Good teachers, who are beholden to the State Board of Education – these very few unelected people whom they cannot hire or fire themselves – and they have no say-so. They don’t have a representative sitting in that room deciding that yes, this is a good policy for my kids and my classroom. So this will help teachers, in my view.
“And I’ve got news for you: Not all teachers deserve to get an across-the-board pay raise,” Longanacre continued. “Some of them deserve to be fired. But the lion’s share deserves more than five percent – a lot more. I’m willing to try anything new, and I’m willing to go back to the table five or six years from now if it proves that this failed. If this made it to a ballot, why couldn’t a repeal of Amendment 4 make it to a ballot in the future if it doesn’t work?”
To Baldwin, this current iteration of “anything new” – and the willingness to try it – is nothing more than a rehash of previously failed efforts, saying, “We’re always playing around the edges. What matters is student achievement – students learning and growing in classrooms. Here we are, once again – same with charter schools, same with vouchers, same with this constitutional amendment – we’re saying the system is broken and this is the way we fix it. But the way that’s presented to fix it has nothing to do with student achievement.”
Much like Longanacre, Baldwin also believes that it would be the teachers who are most impacted by the amendment. However, in his view, the impact would be far more negative.
“The way you allow students to achieve better is you make sure they have high-quality instructors,” he concluded. “And you give those high-quality instructors the flexibility they need to run their own classrooms. It's not rocket science.”
Longanacre concluded by saying, “Amending the Constitution with Amendment 4 is the only way we can change public education for the better. If we don’t do it, the status quo will continue to roll forward.”
It remains to be seen how voters in the Mountain State feel about giving the Legislature decision-making power over public education. Election Day in West Virginia is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Any resident who is unsure of their polling location – as redistricting has caused numerous changes – should contact their county clerk’s office.
