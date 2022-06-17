Bobbi Lynnette Conley of Fayetteville received a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy Assistant from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
Conley earns degree from CMU
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Hershel, 82, of Spring, TX, died June 13, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Lewisburg. Service 1 pm Monday, June 20, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Palm Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Clarice June Cook, 86, of Beckley, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law Mike Furey officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from …
WEEKLY POLL
Gov. Jim Justice embraced some form of a gas tax break for West Virginians, and then when GOP leadership in the Legislature signaled its opposition, he dropped his plans for a special session. Should West Virginia use some of its $1 billion surplus to temporarily cut the state’s gas tax?
You voted: