More than 150 county clerks, deputy clerks, and election staff members from throughout West Virginia are scheduled to attend a three-day conference at Canaan Valley in Davis, W.Va., focused on cybersecurity and preparation for the 2024 elections.
The W.Va. County Clerk's Election Conference is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Aug. 6, and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 8.
According to W.Va. Secretary of State Mac Warner, his office and the WVSOS Elections Division host the conference every other year to help prepare county clerks for national and state elections.
Christy McCormick, the federal chair of the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission (EAC), will be one of the keynote speakers. She will be joined by Sara Hedland from the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) and Sarah Kuzniewski, a program specialist for the federal Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center (EI-ISAC).
