Concord University is calling on alumni, donors and friends to leave a lasting legacy by naming a seat in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
The Main Theatre plays host to a variety of events and performances.
Individuals, families, businesses and organizations may purchase seats for $350 each. Special naming opportunities are available for the Main Theatre including the front row and second row of theatre seats. Plans call for Phase I of the theater renovation project to begin this summer.
The Concord University Foundation recently received a commitment of a $25,000 matching grant if the Foundation can raise an additional $25,000 in contributions. The campaign runs until Saturday, April 30.