Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.