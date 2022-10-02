Concord University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Finance-Marketing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, creating a path for students to complete their education in Business Administration at CU.
President Kendra Boggess, Provost Edward Huffstetler, and International Student Director Nancy Ellison met with UFM President Pham Tien Dat and Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son at the ETS Headquarters at Princeton University on Sept. 23 to sign the educational agreement.
The meeting was part of the US-Vietnam Education Collaboration Forum that included presentations from Microsoft, Apple and USAID.
Concord University and other American institutions are supporting Vietnam’s efforts to develop a 21st century higher education system to produce graduates with the skills necessary to compete in the global market. This gathering allowed higher education institutions to learn from the collaborations already in place.
UFM students have the potential to transfer to Concord University to complete a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with an emphasis available in accounting, finance, management, marketing, and/or sports management. The final one or two years of the degree will be completed on Concord’s campus. Students eligible for transfer will have fulfilled requisite courses at UFM equivalent to the required courses at Concord, including general education courses.
“We are hoping to be able to enroll Vietnamese students at Concord University beginning in spring 2023 and well into the future,” says Boggess.
Concord University and UFM hope this collaboration promotes international education, academic exchange, and study abroad opportunities.
λλλ
West Virginia University is scheduled to co-host the 2022 Mine Drainage Task Force Symposium where mining and reclamation experts will provide the latest updates on regulations and practices including mine drainage, surface and underground mining, and reclamation techniques.
The symposium is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place.
Speakers will include experts in industry, government and higher education, and scientists from the Davis College and Extension Service.
λλλ
The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was recognized for the ninth time as a Great College to Work For in The Chronicle of Higher Education’s annual report on academic workplaces.
The 2022 report recognizes WVSOM in six categories: compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; diversity, inclusion and belonging; job satisfaction and support; mission and pride; and professional development.
---
Compiled by The Register-Herald.
To submit items for Briefcase and the Saturday Business pages, email rhnews@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.