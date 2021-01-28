ATHENS – Concord University’s Master of Education (M.Ed.) program has been named in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings.
Concord is tied at 144 among the 317 programs listed in the Best Online Master’s in Education Programs. Of the three West Virginia institutions appearing in this category, Concord has the second highest ranking.
“Our Master of Education program is made up of outstanding students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Andrea Campbell, director of teacher education at Concord University. “Concord graduate students meet rigorous admission criteria and continue to perform high academically while holding full-time positions within public schools. Concord faculty are experienced, knowledgeable, and caring while our staff go above and beyond day in and day out to help our students succeed. It is because of these factors that our program stands out as one of the best.”
Institutions were ranked by U.S. News & World Report based on engagement (30 percent), expert opinion (20 percent), faculty credentials and training (20 percent), services and technologies (20 percent), and student excellence (10 percent).