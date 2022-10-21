ATHENS — Concord University’s theater department will present "A Bad Year for Tomatoes," a play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter John Patrick, in the Alexander Fine Arts Center’s H.C. Paul Theatre on Nov. 10-12 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m.
When a famous actress escapes the pressures of her career by moving to a small town to write her autobiography, the drama of navigating nosy neighbors and do-gooders proves to cultivate anything but the quiet life she seeks. Making up a mad, homicidal sister who is kept locked in an upstairs room keeps Myra Marlowe’s neighbors away for a moment, but when the Christian ladies decide they need to save “Sister Sadie” and the local handyman falls in love with her (really Myra in a wig), Myra announces her imaginary sibling has suddenly moved, triggering a chain of events that leads to murder accusations.
General admission is $5, and tickets will be sold at the door. Concord faculty, staff, and students can see the performance free of charge. For reservations, call 304-384-5275.
This performance is professor Logan Reagan’s first at Concord University. Reagan received his B.A. in Drama from the University of Arkansas and an MFA from Southern Illinois University with an emphasis in Scenic Design and Technical Direction.
He has served as technical director and scenic designer for Market House Theater, properties master for Des Moines Metro Opera, scenic designer and charge artist for McLeod Summer Playhouse, and an on-board entertainment technician with Carnival Cruise Lines.
Reagan has served on the executive board as treasurer for Heartland Opera Theater and as the Design South properties coordinator for the Southeastern Theater Conference. He has also served as a guest designer with Reno Little Theater, Crowder College, and Southern Illinois University.
