Concord University student entrepreneur shines in competition

ATHENS – Concord University junior Ellie Hawcroft has received a third award in collegiate business plan competitions for her proposed new venture NutriKick, a food and beverage alternative that provides healthy choices in areas where food and beverage choices are limited to fast food and chain restaurants.
She received her most recent honor earlier this month when she was awarded $750 at a competition held in conjunction with the Bridging Innovation Conference in Charleston, W.Va.
NutriKick would target students and faculty members in the smaller college towns where on-campus and off-campus food and beverage offerings are quite limited in both selection and operating hours. The target markets include those that work or practice beyond traditional operating hours, vegetarian and vegan consumers that experience restricted options and menus, and those that seek gluten-free alternatives to the traditional fare available in cafeterias and similar outlets.
Ellie was also awarded $750 in the WV Innovation + Business Model Competition (WVIBMC) state finals hosted recently on the campus of Marshall University. She landed in the winner’s circle with a first-place finish at Concord’s 4th annual Business Plan Competition held in Athens on March 3. The win netted her an $800 award. She received an additional $300 for capturing the popular vote.
Concord President Kendra Boggess honored Ellie with the President’s Pride Award for her success in the contests.
Ellie is from Barnsley, England, and is majoring in business administration and minoring in entrepreneurship at Concord. She is coached by Dr. Angela Addair, Director of Entrepreneurial Studies.
“I’m so proud of Ellie, she represents Concord so well. She truly is one of a kind,” Dr. Addair said.
For additional information about Entrepreneurial Studies at Concord University, please contact Dr. Angela Addair at aaddair@concord.edu or 304-384-5245.