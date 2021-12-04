ATHENS – Concord University is announcing plans for the 23rd Fall Commencement.
Candidates for graduation will be honored during three ceremonies on two days. This format is being utilized to provide students with an opportunity to participate in an in-person ceremony while practicing social distancing and following federal and state pandemic guidelines.
Master’s degree candidates will be honored on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. Candidates for undergraduate degrees will be recognized on Saturday, Dec. 11 during ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The ceremonies will be held in the Main Gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center.
Christopher Adam Billings of Princeton, W.Va. is valedictorian of the Fall 2021 class. He will receive a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude. His major is business administration with a concentration in marketing and his minor is entrepreneurship.
Please note that all commencement ceremonies are private and tickets are required for admission. Currently, face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in University facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
All ceremonies are being livestreamed. To view the livestream of the ceremonies, log on to Concord’s website the day of the event at https://www.concord.edu, then click on the Commencement graphic on the main page.
Candidates for graduation will participate in a ceremony based upon their degree. The schedule for the Fall 2021 Commencement is as follows:
Friday, Dec. 10, 2021: Master’s Ceremony
6 p.m.
Master of Arts in Teaching
Master of Education
Master of Arts in Health Promotion
Master of Social Work
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021: Undergraduate Ceremonies
10 a.m.
Department of Business
Department of Fine Arts and Communication
Department of Social Sciences
Department of Social Work and Sociology
2 p.m.
Department of Biology
Department of Education
Department of Health Sciences
Department of Humanities
Department of Mathematics and Computer Science
Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences
Interdisciplinary Studies
Regents Bachelor of Arts
Several campus groups will be offering mementos to graduates and their guests at the ceremonies. The cheerleaders will be selling flowers and bottled water.
The Concord University Foundation will be selling an art piece featuring Marsh Hall and the Marsh Memorial Carillon. The 11” x 14” sketch and watercolor painting is by Jacks Avenue and sells for $30. Proceeds will benefit Concord’s Annual Fund.
The ceremonies are being recorded. Orders will be taken at commencement for commemorative jump drives and DVDs of the recording at a cost of $20 each. These will be mailed at a later date. Recordings may also be purchased online at: https://epay.wvsto.com/processePay/default.aspx?GUID=7E7CD176-F0B7-40D9-8FF9-CB6480931992
For additional information about Concord University’s Fall 2021 Commencement, please click here: https://www.concord.edu/Academics/Graduation.aspx