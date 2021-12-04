ATHENS – Concord University recently hosted the fourth Annual Pitch Competition. Concord students competed in the event that was brought back to mainly in-person this year, with the option to view virtually.
“It was a very exciting night. I’m so proud of all of their hard work and determination,” stated Dr. Angela Addair, director of entrepreneurial studies. “I know this isn’t an easy task. They all did such a great job; I’m glad I wasn’t in the judges’ chairs.”
There was a tie for first place. Cedric Drennen, a senior, from Clifton Forge, Va., and his teammate Daniel Baldwin, a senior, from Princeton, took home first place. Both are biology PT/PA majors with minors in business. Their product was Grip’em, a revolutionary revision to the fishing industry.
Britt Williams, a junior, from Shady Spring, placed first as well. His business was called Paints, Pots, and Prints, a hands-on approach to the arts. Britt is a studio art major with a minor in entrepreneurship.
Issac Prather, a senior, from Summersville, earned second place. His business was Stargaze Glamping. Issac is a resort area tourism major with an entrepreneurship minor. Issac also received the popular vote.
Jordan Lantz, a freshman, from Granville, Ohio, earned third place. She has a clothing line with tall women in mind. Jordan is a business administration major with a double emphasis in marketing and sports management.
For additional information about Entrepreneurial Studies at Concord University please contact Dr. Angela Addair at aaddair@concord.edu or 304-384-5245.