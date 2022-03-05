Concord University holds vigil for Ukraine

ATHENS — Calls for peace and solidarity were raised Thursday as Concord University students and staff shared their support for the embattled nation of Ukraine.
Responding to the humanitarian crisis the people of Ukraine are enduring as Russia invades their country, the university held a vigil around the Peace Poles standing between the Alexander Fine Arts Center and the Marsh Administration Building.
Each of the poles bears the phrase “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in several languages. Yellow flowers were placed between them along with the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag. About 40 students and facility joined in the vigil.
“The lives of innocents have been altered, shattered and cut short,” said graduate student Matthew Thomas, who also teaches social studies in Mercer County Schools. “This conflict and senseless violence has wrongfully encroached on the freedoms of a nation and its citizens. I wake up every day filled with worry, fear, anger and dread. I worry for the innocent people fighting for their freedom and running for their lives.”
Like others at the vigil, Thomas expressed outrage about the actions of Russian President Putin and his supporters.
“I fear the escalation and spread of this conflict,” he told the audience. “I am angry at those who have created and facilitated this meaningless violence, and I dread the news of future loss. I cannot fathom the fear and chaos the people of Ukraine are facing every hour, every minute of every day.
“It feels wrong to call it a conflict,” Thomas added. “It’s an invasion. It’s trampling on the rights of other human beings.”
Dr. Felica Wooten Williams, Ph.D, said that while Americans are grateful for their domestic peace and tranquility, the people of Ukraine are facing devastating times. People all over the world are standing together and calling for a peaceful resolution to “Putin’s War.”
“So we know that people’s homes are being destroyed,” she said. “The land that they love is being demolished. We know that lives are being snuffed out, and so today, my brothers and sisters, my friends, we know that there is an unprovoked attack on the innocent citizens and civilians of Ukraine, and we know that we are here today acknowledging and expressing our concerns for the people and the situation in which they find themselves now. We want to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis which is evolving in Ukraine. Friends, we also want to express our concerns and this is a time for you to find your voice. This is a time for students to learn to express themselves on matters of social justice. This is a time to get together, and this may be the start.”
Professor Michael Bean, director of education and director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said that students wanted to be more involved in addressing the crisis, and the vigil was the result. Students were given the opportunity to speak; in fact, one student wants to travel to Ukraine and help its citizens with humanitarian work. Her professors told her that now is not a good time.
Bridget Clark Wall, a freshman student, said she is taking a history class this semester. Lessons have been dealing with the Revolutionary War and injustice.
“I have always been a big history buff myself,” she said, adding that she is a Christian. “I don’t believe in taking up a sword for any cause except to protect. History has taught us many times, two worlds wars already, that when good people stand by quietly, bad men get power and they do bad things. It doesn’t matter if you pick up arms. It doesn’t matter if you sit there and do something kind. Say a prayer, have a moment of silence. Gather like this. Help with any program for aid. Find out what the global and national organizations are doing; and it doesn’t matter what religion, it doesn’t matter what creed, what gender. It doesn’t matter about that.”
Wall urged people to get involved and help Ukraine.
“Right now, we’re human beings, and right now the fate of humanity lies with this generation, and I fully believe that,” she said. “These are powerful, crazy men with the power to press one button and start a nuclear fallout. That affects all of us. It is every human being’s God-given right to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and if we stand by and we don’t support peacefully, or with arms to protect, then what are we doing? We’re allowing bad men to do bad things, and we’re just watching the show.”
The vigil for Ukraine was a collaborative effort among Concord’s International Students’ Club; the office of Multicultural Affairs; the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Vine & Branches; and other off-campus organizations.
