Concord University features a look into the history of Black people in Summers County

A look into the history of Black people in Summers County is on display in the library at Concord University in Athens this month as part of local observances of Black History Month.
Six large panels holding black-and-white photos and framed historical notes have been erected on the main floor of the J. Frank Marsh Library.
“We think it is a great educational piece for the community,” said Linda Lancaster, treasurer of the Campbell-Flanagan-Murrell House Museum in Hinton, which created the exhibit.ith
“We decided to put together this exhibition to let people know how African-Americans played such a great role in developing the county ... ,” she said.
It became a way to “talk of some of the people who went on to do great things, to lead great lives, not only in Summers County but beyond,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster said those accomplishments grew from “a vibrant African-American community” in Summers County, held together and supported by five Black churches and the segregated Lincoln High School.
Photos from the past show Black people at work on railroad construction, serving as cooks, and helping pilot “batteau boats” that hauled freight on the New River. A drawing shows slaves being transported through the area in chains.
There are also photos from the 20th century showing 29 Black members of the Wiley Masonic Lodge in Hinton, a pioneering Black physician Dr. Charles Lewis, and Talcott native Monte Crockett, a tight end and halfback for the Buffalo Bills in the early 1960s.
Another part of the exhibit features Black churches and businesses in the county. The exhibit notes that more than 140 Black people from Summers County have served in the U.S. armed forces.
The exhibit also documents two lynchings of Black people and the presence of the Ku Klux Klan in the community years ago.
“We all decided, early on, that we would do all the history, the good and bad,” Lancaster said.
“We originally put it together to take it around to schools and talk to the children,” she said about the display. “It’s been huge for us, as well, to partner with Concord University.”
The director of the Marsh Library, Elizabeth Chandler, said, “It is important that Concord have this exhibition so that our students and the local community know this history — so that they can both learn from it and acknowledge others’ accomplishments.”
“Representation is important,” Chandler said, “and often, West Virginia gets overlooked in the history books. This exhibit is the start to rectify that.”
Lancaster said the display of history is “not important just for today.
“We want people to know all of the history of all of the people in all of West Virginia,” she said.
A grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council helped fund the exhibit.
The Marsh Library is currently open Monday through Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 10 pm., and on Fridays from 7:45 p.m. until 4 p.m.