ATHENS — The Concord University Choirs will present their Spring Concert this Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center’s Main Auditorium on the Athens campus. The Collegiate Singers and the ConChords will be featured in the performance. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated.
Dr. Kelly Hudson, Associate Professor of Music, is conductor of the groups. Dr. Jacob Womack, Assistant Professor of Music, will provide piano accompaniment. The ensembles will perform a variety of music, from 16th-century madrigals to modern choral pieces and popular music.