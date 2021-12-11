ATHENS – Concord University held the 23rd Fall Commencement during three ceremonies on two days. Master’s degree candidates for graduation were honored on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. Candidates for undergraduate degrees were recognized on Saturday, Dec. 11 during ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The ceremonies were held in the Main Gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center.
Christopher Adam Billings of Princeton, is the valedictorian of the Fall 2021 class. He is receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude. His major is business administration with a concentration in marketing and his minor is entrepreneurship.
Candidates for graduation participated in a ceremony based upon their degree. Recipients of the Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Education, Master of Arts in Health Promotion and the Master of Social Work were recognized on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Candidates for undergraduate degrees from the Department of Business, Department of Fine Arts and Communication, Department of Social Sciences and Department of Social Work and Sociology were honored on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
The 2 p.m. ceremony on Dec. 11 recognized candidates for graduation from the Department of Biology; Department of Education; Department of Health Sciences; Department of Humanities; Department of Mathematics and Computer Science; Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences; Interdisciplinary Studies and Regents Bachelor of Arts.
Cydney Smith Fields, the reigning Mrs. West Virginia America, brought the keynote address. Fields earned a both a Bachelor of Social Work and a Master of Social Work from Concord. As a licensed graduate social worker, she is using her platform to bring awareness and advocacy to the impact of violence against adults and children.
Dr. Kendra Boggess, President, issued the welcome and offered remarks during the ceremonies. Dr. Susan Robinett, Department Chair and Professor of Business, served as Grand Marshal. The candidates were presented to the President by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted Dr. Boggess with the hooding ceremonies for the master’s degree candidates.
Along with West Virginia, states represented by the candidates for graduation include California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The countries represented include the United States as well as Australia, Dominica, Ethiopia, and Japan.
Among the 160 candidates meeting requirements for graduation in the Fall 2021 class, 44 are master’s degree candidates and 116 are undergraduate degree candidates. Forty-two are graduating with honors. Six Veterans are among the candidates for graduation.
The ceremonies were recorded and commemorative jump drives and DVDs of the recording are available at a cost of $20 each. Orders may be placed online by following this link:
https://epay.wvsto.com/processePay/default.aspx?GUID=7E7CD176-F0B7-40D9-8FF9-CB6480931992
MASTER’S CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION FROM THIS REGION:
ATHENS: Kathrine Gwen Heiner Paget, Master of Arts in Teaching
BEAVER: Tanya Rena Hayworth, Master of Arts in Teaching
BECKLEY: Allen Keith Dunford, Master of Arts in Health Promotion; Meghan Alyssa Gray, Master of Social Work; Sydney Elaine Shrewsberry, Master of Social Work
BLUEFIELD: Lindsay Violet Gouge, Master of Social Work; Jessica Marie McConnell, Master of Social Work
BRADLEY: Mary E. Harris, Master of Social Work
BRAMWELL: Carrie Alison Carlan, Master of Arts in Health Promotion
COAL CITY: Joseph Edward Blankenship, Master of Social Work
ECCLES: Elizabeth Renee Martin, Master of Education
HINTON: Julie Anne Key, Master of Social Work
MACARTHUR: Kimberly Lynn Pauley, Master of Social Work
NAOMA: Jennifer Ann Peaytt, Master of Social Work
OCEANA; Rebecca Danielle Stewart, Master of Social Work
PRINCETON: Andrea B. Graham, Master of Social Work; Emily Grace Hendricks, Master of Arts in Teaching; Amberly Nicole Lambert, Master of Education; Autumn Raye-Ann Thomas, Master of Social Work
RONCEVERTE: Jeremy Lee Starks, Master of Social Work; Timothy Monroe Ward Jr., Master of Social Work
SHADY SPRING: Stephanie Rose Randall, Master of Social Work; Megan Marie Wheeler, Master of Social Work
WELCH: Virgil N. Green, Master of Social Work; Emily Lynn Hicks, Master of Education
OUT-OF-STATE
RINGGOLD, GEORGIA: Anna Headrick Burns, Master of Social Work
HOUSTON, TEXAS; Chikere Isikwe, Master of Social Work
BRISTOL, VIRGINIA: Amanda Nicole Weiford, Master of Social Work
NARROWS, VIRGINIA: Kelcie Marie Lowe, Master of Education
PEARISBURG, VIRGINIA: Kiersten Shiann Shrader, Master of Social Work
UNDERGRADUATE CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION FROM THIS REGION:
ATHENS: Jamie Kristin Allen, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Zachary David Hirsh, Bachelor of Science; Hayden Michael Woyan, Bachelor of Science
BALLARD: Patrick Graham Mullins, Bachelor of Science
BEAVER: Madison Rae Lilly, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Peyton Rachelle Wiseman, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
BECKLEY: Christopher Paul Cohenour, Bachelor of Arts; Brian Cartiss Copney, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Makenzi Nichole Coulter, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies; Katelyn Lucille Gration, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude; Caitlin Leigh Hilton, Bachelor of Social Work; Christopher Tyler Houchins, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Rhonda Lyndell Martin, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Colin Patrick Terry, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Vashawn Hakeem Wood, Regents Bachelor of Arts
BLUEFIELD: Melanie A. Burnette, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude; Zoe Alana Colley, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Nichole Shyann Copenhaver, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Remington Trevor Scott Darago, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Nathan Kyle Nichols, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; TiAnn Scales, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Jamaikah C. Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science;
CHARMCO: Rebecca Elizabeth McClung, Regents Bachelor of Arts
COOL RIDGE: Sydney Paige Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude
CRAIGSVILLE: Blake Angela Fillinger, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
DANIELS: Breanna Nicole Akers, Bachelor of Science in Education
EDMOND: Kayleigh D. Humphreys, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude
GARY: Betty Sue Church, Regents Bachelor of Arts
GLEN FORK: Steven Chase Brown, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude
HANOVER: Caleb Samuel Lester, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
HARPER: Benjamin David Dheel, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude; Stephani Jo Styer, Regents Bachelor of Arts
HINTON: Kendall Paige Trainum, Bachelor of Science in Education
JUMPING BRANCH: Tucker Clay Lilly, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude
LERONA: Rebekah Faith Skeens, Bachelor of Science
LEWISBURG: Christina Marie Frazer, Regents Bachelor of Arts
MEADOW BRIDGE: Teaira Amber Hicks, Regents Bachelor of Arts
MOUNT HOPE: Abigail Grace Cooper, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Allana Jeane Dickens, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Brandy Nicole Lawrence, Regents Bachelor of Arts
OAK HILL: Stacey Rae Daniels, Bachelor of Social Work; Karona Isadora Matthews, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Abagale Kristen Ramsey, Bachelor of Science; Colten Thomas Ramsey, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts; Samuel A. Shepard, Regents Bachelor of Arts
OCEANA: Ricki LeAnn Stewart, Regents Bachelor of Arts
PETERSTOWN: Logan Edward DeHart, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Gabriel Dunn, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Kinsey, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Isaac Lee McKlarney, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Mackenzie Williford, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
PINEVILLE: Andrea Nicole Blankenship, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Brett Lee Laxton, Regents Bachelor of Arts
PRINCETON: Taraea Ariell Anthony, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude; Bre Faith Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Marie Bailey, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Adam Billings, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Courtney Danielle Hernandez, Bachelor of Social Work; Brendon Jacob Jones, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlin Paige Nowlin, Bachelor of Science; Selena Mariah Rivera, Bachelor of Social Work; Destiny Lei Robertson, Bachelor of Science; Kristen Michelle Wade, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude
QUINWOOD: Kenneth Bradley Starcher, Regents Bachelor of Arts
RHODELL: Crystal Gale Zornes, Regents Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude
ROCK: Kameron Jeffary Doughty, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
SHADY SPRING: Morgan Renee Ballard, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Jeffrey R. Bragg, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Amanda F. Carrico, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Grace Alandreth Combs, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Wade Miller, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
SOPHIA: Olivia H. Wood, Bachelor of Social Work
SUMMERSVILLE: James Adam Petrey, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Renee Williams, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude
UNION: Jessica Lynn King, Bachelor of Science; Grant Harrison Mohler, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Roseanna Raquel Robinson-Adwell, Regents Bachelor of Arts
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: Brittany Nicole Pickles, Bachelor of Social Work