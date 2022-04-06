The Concord Esports program will be sharing its experience and expertise with youth during two camps this summer.
The camps – divided into two age groups – will be held at Concord University’s Esports facility located in the Rahall Technology Center on the Athens campus.
Esports is short for electronic sports, which offers competition through video games and typically through teams.
The first camp is set for June 13-15 and will be for participants ages 7-15. The second camp will be held from June 16-18 for ages 16-18. Activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for both.
HyperX is joining Concord Esports as a partner in hosting the summer camps.
“We are hosting our first summer camp to generate more buzz around esports in West Virginia,” said Austin Clay, Concord esports director. “Also, we really want to help grow a community of youth esports players to help the esports scene in West Virginia to grow.”
Clay said that along with having fun and improving their esports skills at the camps, participants will learn about teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.
He said organizers are hoping to have 30 students per camp. Current Concord esports players will be working with the campers. The games offered during the camps include Valorant, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite and Overwatch.
Participants can expect to create and play with their own team; play video games and have aim training; enjoy fun trivia games; and be eligible for prizes. Each will also have a professional head shot taken.
Cost to attend the camp is $150 per person and advance reservations are required.
For additional information contact Clay at akclay@concord.edu or 304-384-5320 or visit the Concord Esports webpage.