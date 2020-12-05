Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Concord University will honor the Fall 2020 graduating class during a virtual commencement on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Both graduate and undergraduate candidates for graduation are being recognized.
The event will mark the 22nd Fall Commencement for Concord. The ceremony will be premiered at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 on the CU YouTube Channel, Facebook and the link that will be provided on Concord’s webpage (www.concord.edu).
Jessica Lynn Davidson of Bluefield, W.Va., is the valedictorian of the Fall 2020 class. Davidson will receive a Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude. Her major is Studio Art.
She will offer a valedictory address during the commencement program.