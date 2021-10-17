The Concord University Theatre Department is announcing two productions for November. Both productions will take place in the Fine Arts Main Theatre on Concord’s Athens campus.
An evening of eerie one-act plays, “Tales of Suspense,” will be staged Nov. 3-6 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5, with Concord students, faculty and staff admitted free. These shows are for mature audiences.
The following week “Happily Never After: What Happens After The End” featuring three comical short plays directed by students will be presented. Performances will take place Nov. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
‘Tales of Suspense” will feature two psychological thrillers. First up will be an adaptation of Edgar Allen Poe’s “Tell-Tale Heart,” written by CU student Jordan Simpson. In this classic tale, a man nearly gets away with murder except the beating of his victim’s heart drives him over the edge.
The second play of the night will be “Specter” written by Don Nigro and directed by Karen Vuranch, Concord Theatre director. In this play, a man picks up a woman in white on a lonely road. Is she the classic ghost girl looking for a ride on a rainy night or is there something more sinister going on? These two strange and spooky tales will leave the audience guessing.
The plays in “Happily Never After: What Happens After “The End” are three 10-minute plays, all written by Bruce Kane and directed by CU students.
The plays are an opportunity for CU Theatre students to try their hand at directing. “This project is a part of an academic class,” Vuranch explains.
Vuranch went on to say that she has been impressed with her students’ abilities to quickly understand what it takes to direct a play.
“Of course,” she said, “they are all accomplished actors in their own right and have had experience in plays before.”