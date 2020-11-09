ATHENS – Celebrate Veterans Day with a performance of American heroes. Concord University Theatre Department will present living history performances on Wednesday, Nov. 11h at 7 p.m. featuring World War II pilot Lt. Charles Brown and beloved TV figure Fred Rogers. The performances will be hosted on the virtual meeting platform Zoom.
The upcoming Veterans Day performances are the second installment in a series featuring student-written and performed historical characters. The series will conclude on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. with performances of Doris Day and Tammy Wynette. Admission is free, and the general public is invited to join the Concord community in viewing the performances. The Zoom meeting ID is 923 2892 2540.
Living history combines storytelling, solid academic research and performance techniques. These student performances are a result of a class taught by Instructor Karen Vuranch. Vuranch, who has made a career of these kinds of presentations, states, “Living history is especially appropriate as an academic class. Students conduct in-depth research and create a monologue and character.”
She added that living history, also known as Chautauqua, consists of three parts. First, the scholar/actor performs a monologue based on his or her research. Then the audience has the opportunity to ask questions of the historical character. Finally, the scholar/actor breaks character and answers questions from a contemporary point of view. In this part, they can discuss when and how the character died and what legacy they left.
The program on Nov. 11 is is titled "American Heroes." It will feature Fred Rogers, played by Trevor Darago, and Charles Brown, played by Ross Cline. Darago, of Rock, will bring to life the much-admired Fred Rogers. Known professionally as Mr. Rogers, he pioneered educational television for children in his inimitable style of kindness and gentleness.
Also that evening, Ross Cline of Beckley will portray a West Virginia-born World War II pilot, Lt. Charles Brown. Brown, of Weston, had a remarkable experience in the war in Europe in which an enemy pilot saved his life. As Charles Brown, Ross will tell this touching story of how peace can be achieved in times of war.
The first performance in this series took place on Oct. 28. "Tales of the Macabre" featured authors Edgar Allen Poe and Mary Shelley as well as serial killer “Jolly Jane” Toppan.
The third and final show in the series, "Legends of Song," will feature Hannah Puckett as Tammy Wynette and Karissa Bowden as Doris Day.
“I am so proud of all of my students,” Vuranch says. “In fact, if a school or organization would like to bring one or more of these presentations to their own audience, we can easily arrange a Zoom performance for you.”
The Zoom software is free and easy to download. Go to Zoom.us, click on Join a Meeting, and enter the meeting ID, 923-2892-2540. If you would prefer to have a link emailed to you or for more information or to arrange a performance for your group, call 304-384-5259 or email Vuranch at kvurach@concord.edu.