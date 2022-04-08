Concord University is offering prospective students and their families the opportunity to visit campus this spring during Saturday Campus Tours.
Saturday Campus Tours are scheduled for April 23, 2022 and May 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon both days. Reservations are required. While on campus, participants will meet with Admissions staff, tour the Athens campus and have lunch in the dining hall.
Students interested in learning more about Concord University are also invited to set up a traditional in-person campus tour. Tours are available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and reservations are required.
For those who can’t visit campus, but want to learn more, a virtual tour is just a click away. This tour offers prospective students, parents and educators a 360 degree look at the Concord’s buildings, grounds and additional features.
For additional information about any of these events, please contact the Concord University Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249. To learn more about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.