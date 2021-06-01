The Concord University Board of Governors (BOG) has announced several committee meetings for June, including the executive committee meeting.
Three committees will meet by tele/video conference on Tuesday, June 8: Academic Affairs, noon; Student Affairs, 1p.m.; and Finance and Facilities, 3 p.m. The External Affairs Committee will meet by tele/video conference on Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m.
The BOG Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m. The full board will convene at 1 p.m. on June 15 in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point on Concord’s Athens campus. The meeting may also be attended by tele/video conferencing.