The Concord University Foundation is postponing its Beckley-Raleigh County Foundation Dinner scheduled for Nov. 5 because of increases in Covid-19 cases throughout southern West Virginia.
The event has been rescheduled for April 22. The dinner will take place in the Bright Ballroom at The Resort at Glade Springs. The reception will begin at 5 p.m.; the meal will be served at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the Beckley Dinner contribute to the Foundation’s annual fund, which supports student scholarships and campus improvement projects.