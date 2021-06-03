ATHENS – Concord University is announcing plans for the Fall 2021 Semester which include an anticipated return to pre-pandemic levels of instruction and operations.
Classes begin for the fall semester at Concord University on Monday, Aug. 16. Expectations for the semester include face-to-face learning; residence halls at full capacity; buildings and facilities, including dining operations, the library and the fitness center, returning to normal hours and increased capacity; and spectators permitted at all athletic activities.
The university plans to follow all health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Safety protocols for fully vaccinated members of the campus community and those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been established for the start of the fall semester. To date, many Concord faculty, staff and students have been fully vaccinated.
For additional information visit https://www.concord.edu/returntocampus