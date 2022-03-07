ATHENS – The Office of Admissions at Concord University is hosting a number of opportunities this spring for prospective students and those already admitted to learn more about attending college on “The Campus Beautiful.”
“It’s going to be a busy spring at Concord, and we cannot wait to welcome folks to campus,” stated William Allen, Interim Vice President and Chief Enrollment Officer. “We are trying to offer students, at all stages of the admissions process, opportunities to get to campus for a visit. Hopefully, students will find an event that works for them.
“We also have quite a few groups coming to campus. If you have a group you’d like to bring to campus, contact Admissions,” he said.
Spring Preview Day will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to noon on Concord’s Athens campus. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center.
High school freshmen, sophomores and juniors are invited to attend the informational session for an opportunity to meet members of the Concord community, learn about the admissions process and academic programs, tour campus, and enjoy a complimentary lunch in the dining hall. High school seniors are welcome to attend to learn more about Concord before making a final decision regarding where to attend college.
To register for Spring Preview Day, please go to www.concord.edu/admissions/visit. There is no cost to attend.
Several “Zoom in on CU” virtual information sessions are also on the schedule. A session on Tuesday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for newly admitted students will focus on the next steps they will take in beginning their Concord journey. Current Concord students will answer questions from newly admitted students concerning life at Concord during “Zoom in on CU”, Tuesday, April 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The “Zoom in on CU” for Tuesday, May 10 will provide information for high school juniors who want to learn more about Concord. This virtual event is being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
To register and for more information on any “Zoom in on CU” event please visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit.
Admitted Student Days will be held on various days in March and April. To attend, students must be admitted as an undergraduate to Concord for the summer or fall 2022 semesters. Admitted Student Days offer incoming students the opportunity to come to campus, attend a class, eat in the cafeteria and visit with current students. For more information, contact the Admissions Office at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249.
Saturday Campus Tours on April 23 and May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon both days provide an opportunity for prospective students and their families to tour campus and meet Admissions staff. For additional information and to register for one of these tours, please visit www.concord.edu/admissions/visit.
Prospective students are also invited to set up a traditional in-person campus tour. Tours are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday and reservations are required. To sign up for an on-campus tour, please visit https://apply.concord.edu/portal/visit
For those who can’t visit campus, but want to learn more, a virtual tour is just a click away. This tour offers prospective students, parents and educators a 360 degree look at the Concord’s buildings, grounds and additional features. Clickable features encourage tour participants to explore the campus and learn interesting facts about the University. Visitors have the option to submit a request to learn more, schedule a visit or apply online. To take the virtual tour of Concord’s campus, go to https://www.concord.edu/Admissions/Visit/Video-Tour.aspx.
FAFSA Fridays offer free, one-on-one help in completing the 2022-2023 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). These helpful sessions are offered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Friday during March 2022 in the Financial Aid Office in Marsh Hall (Rm. 205). Participants who would rather meet via Zoom than in person will be given that option by email once they register. Appointments for FAFSA Fridays are required and may be made at https://apply.concord.edu/portal/fafsa_friday
For additional information about any of these events, please contact the Concord University Office of Admissions at admissions@concord.edu or 888-384-5249. To learn more about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.