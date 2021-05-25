Concord University is announcing revised majors within the Communication program that address contemporary digital competencies and will begin with the fall semester.
The on-campus major in multimedia production and the online major in digital professional communication are now being offered.
“We have several strong new classes that take the principles of classic persuasion and refresh them for the modern day,” stated Dr. Cory Williams, Department Chair and Professor of Communication Arts.
He said the new programming builds on “the department’s current strengths in technical know-how and message creation and applies them more robustly in areas such as social media and digital presentations.”
The multimedia production major focuses on equipping graduates to work in the digital age. The courses in this program take into account that today’s communicators need strong skills in a number of areas from video production and web design to promotion, writing, editing and social media messaging. Students who pursue this major can take classes in such areas as graphic design, digital storytelling, social media production and multimedia writing.
Students will gain hands-on broadcasting experience with WVCU, Concord’s radio station, and the campus television studio Mountain Lion News (MLN), and receive career preparation through their capstone project or internship opportunity “in an actual community setting,” said Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Interim Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies.
The digital professional communication program will have a business focus and is designed for students who are interested in learning about online media formats, digital communication, and marketing through courses that are delivered online.
Because it is presented online, the degree program would work well for someone already in the workforce who wants additional education. It’s a good option for those who need to take classes that fit into their schedules due to their work or other activities.
Marketing will be an important component for students pursuing this online degree. Along with video production and design skills, students will also be focusing on writing, editing, sales, advertising, promotion and business communication.
In today’s professional world where Zoom, YouTube and other digital platforms are increasingly popular and vital, students will hone their presentation skills by taking the Digital Presenting course.
More information on these degree opportunities at Concord University is available at https://www.concord.edu/comm