Concord University is honoring Veterans with a Veterans Day salute begining at 10 a.m. Friday in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point on the Athens campus.
Baylee McKinney, a member of the West Virginia Air National Guard, is serving as the keynote speaker.
A native of Appalachia, McKinney is a recent graduate of Concord’s Psychology program. He was a McNair Scholar while studying at Concord.
The program is open to Concord students, faculty and staff, along with the general public, at no charge. All Veterans in the community are invited to attend.